Fatboy Slim | Athens | September 21

Iconic English DJ and producer Fatboy Slim returns to Greece for another epic party at Bolivar Beach Bar (Posidonos Avenue), organized by the Blend Athens team. Known for his diverse work spanning lounge, pop, big beat, house, disco and acid, Norman Cook has been a major force in electronic music since the 1990s, and even took to the stage at Glastonbury this year with his 80s bandmates the Housemartins. Tickets are available at more.com starting from 18 euros.

Music

