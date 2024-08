The annual International Classical Music Festival of the Cyclades, featuring prominent musicians from Greece and abroad, returns to the Apollon Theater in Ermoupoli, Syros, on August 10, with the opening night featuring an award ceremony for the festival’s supporters and a special concert celebrating its 20th anniversary. For more information, visit festivalcyclades.com.

