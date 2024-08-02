Victoria De Angelis | Athens | October 19

Victoria De Angelis, the acclaimed bassist and style icon of Italian rock sensations Maneskin, will headline a high-energy show at Universe (87 Kifissou) on October 19. With De Angelis renowned for her electrifying stage presence, concert-goers are guaranteed a night filled with bouncy techno and 90s baile funk, with powerful basslines and club beats for an unforgettable experience. The full lineup will be announced soon. Tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly, start from 20 euros and are available at more.com.

