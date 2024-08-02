WHAT'S ON

Victoria De Angelis | Athens | October 19

Victoria De Angelis | Athens | October 19

Victoria De Angelis, the acclaimed bassist and style icon of Italian rock sensations Maneskin, will headline a high-energy show at Universe (87 Kifissou) on October 19. With De Angelis renowned for her electrifying stage presence, concert-goers are guaranteed a night filled with bouncy techno and 90s baile funk, with powerful basslines and club beats for an unforgettable experience. The full lineup will be announced soon. Tickets, which are expected to sell out quickly, start from 20 euros and are available at more.com.

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Classical Music Festival of the Cyclades | Syros | August 10-18
WHAT'S ON

Classical Music Festival of the Cyclades | Syros | August 10-18

Fatboy Slim | Athens | September 21
WHAT'S ON

Fatboy Slim | Athens | September 21

Heilung | Athens | October 12
WHAT'S ON

Heilung | Athens | October 12

Denis Horvat | Athens | August 2  
WHAT'S ON

Denis Horvat | Athens | August 2  

David Morales | Athens | August 17
WHAT'S ON

David Morales | Athens | August 17

Solomun | Athens | September 27
WHAT'S ON

Solomun | Athens | September 27