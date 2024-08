The 12th Hania Chamber Music Festival will take place at the Minoa Palace Resort and the Ancient Theater of Aptera from August 26 to September 4. Each of the six concerts will juxtapose works from the German Classical and Romantic traditions with works from Russia, Poland, Armenia and the Czech Republic, all of them written in the 19th and 20th centuries. For more information and tickets, visit www.chambermusicfestival.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy