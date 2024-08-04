Giselle | Athens | September 19
Ukraine’s Odessa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet will perform “Giselle,” a quintessential Romantic ballet, at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron, Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali) on September 19. Composed by Adolphe Adam and first staged in 1841, “Giselle” features dramatic choreography centered on themes of eternal love. The cast of 70 includes Oleksandra Vorobiova as Giselle and Andriy Pisarev as Count Albrecht. This celebrated work, known for its emotional depth and technical demands, is suitable for audiences aged 5 and up. Tickets start from 25 euros at webtics.megaron.gr.