Giselle | Athens | September 19

Ukraine’s Odessa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet will perform “Giselle,” a quintessential Romantic ballet, at the Athens Concert Hall (Megaron, Vassilisis Sofias & Kokkali) on September 19. Composed by Adolphe Adam and first staged in 1841, “Giselle” features dramatic choreography centered on themes of eternal love. The cast of 70 includes Oleksandra Vorobiova as Giselle and Andriy Pisarev as Count Albrecht. This celebrated work, known for its emotional depth and technical demands, is suitable for audiences aged 5 and up. Tickets start from 25 euros at webtics.megaron.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy