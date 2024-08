Grammy-winning South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee will visit Athens for a show at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium (860 Poseidonos) on October 18. With nine studio albums under his belt and fresh from his residency at Hi Ibiza this summer, the superstar DJ is certain to bless the Greek capital with some awesome Balearic dance vibes. Tickets start from 40 euros at more.com.

