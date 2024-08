Seven-time recipient of Best Pianist by the Jazz Journalists Association, Kenny Barron returns to Greece for the first time in 10 years for a show at the Pallas Theater (5 Voukourestiou) on December 2. Joining him on stage will be experienced musicians and longtime collaborators Kiyoshi Kitagawa on bass and Johnathan Blake on drums, promising an exceptional evening. Tickets start from 25 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy