Current 93, led by the enigmatic David Tibet, are returning to Greece after 13 years for a rare show at the Ioannis Despotopoulos Amphitheater at the Athens Conservatoire (17-19 Vassileos Georgiou B). Known for their experimental music, Current 93 are sure to broaden the musical horizons of concert-goers. Tickets start from 40 euros at more.com.

