Greek-American stand-up comedian Gus Constantellis brings their sharp wit and observations on immigrant family life, Greek heritage and queer dating to the Tzeni Karezi Theater (3 Akadimias). Known for performances at top comedy clubs in New York and a Comedy Central set, Constantellis will perform in English. Tickets are 25 euros at more.com.

