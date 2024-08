Classical crossover group Il Divo will perform for one night only at the Lycabettus Theater on September 11. The UK-based group, consisting of tenors Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, David Miller and baritone Steven LaBrie, has sold over 30 million records worldwide. Tickets start from 49.50 euros at more.com.

