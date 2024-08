Experience the life and music of France’s greatest singer, Edith Piaf, at “Piaf! The Show” at the Lycabettus Theater on September 14. French singer Nathalie Lermitte will perform iconic hits such as “La Vie En Rose,” “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien” and “Milord” in this original production by Gil Marsalla. Tickets start from 27.50 euros at more.com.

