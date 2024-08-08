WHAT'S ON

Mikroutsikos Tribute | Athens | September 19

A tribute concert to the late Greek composer and politician Thanos Mikroutsikos will take place at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus at the foot of the Acropolis on September 19. After officially debuting in 1975, with the release of his album “Politika Tragoudia” (Political Songs), Mikroutsikos continued on this compositional path, setting to music the poems of Giannis Ritsos, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Manos Eleftheriou and Bertold Brecht, among others. Featuring renowned Greek vocalists including George Dalaras and Yannis Kotsiras, the concert will honor Mikroutsikos’ legacy. Tickets start at 15 euros at ticketservice.gr.

Music

