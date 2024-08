A musician who describes himself as a “modern-day troubadour,” the world-renowned guitarist Estas Tonne will perform in Greece for the first time at the Hellenic Cosmos Theater (254 Pireos) on September 26. With over 100 million views on YouTube, Tonne’s music transcends musical styles and has garnered him thousands of fans worldwide. Tickets start from 45 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy