Legendary DJ John Digweed will be on the decks at Bolivar Beach Bar (Poseidonos Avenue) on September 6. With a career spanning over 30 years, Digweed is considered one of the pioneers of electronic music. He was voted No 1 in the world in 2001. Tickets start from 10 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy