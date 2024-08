The Aegean Regatta kicks off on August 19, starting from Kalymnos and taking in Nisyros, Tilos and Halki before racing for Rhodes. Celebrating its 24th year, the regatta promises exceptional sailing and aims to showcase the beauty of the Dodecanese islands. The event will feature a variety of cultural and artistic activities for all ages to entertain visitors, sailors and island residents. For more information, visit aegeanregatta.gr.

