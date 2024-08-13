WHAT'S ON

The Suppliants | Epidaurus | August 23-24

The Suppliants | Epidaurus | August 23-24

The Karolos Koun Art Theater, in collaboration with Neos Kosmos Theater, will present Aeschylus’ “The Suppliants” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on August 23-24. Directed by Marianna Calbari, this adaptation of Aeschylus’ lone surviving play from his Danaid Tetralogy explores themes of asylum and female persecution. The performance features a chorus of 50 Danaides, highlighting the struggles of women seeking refuge and justice in a modern context. Tickets are available from 10 euros at aefestival.gr.

Theater

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gus Constantellis | Athens | September 7
WHAT'S ON

Gus Constantellis | Athens | September 7

Scenography | Athens | June 27- July 5
WHAT'S ON

Scenography | Athens | June 27- July 5

The Last Lunch | Athens | May 17 – June 24
WHAT'S ON

The Last Lunch | Athens | May 17 – June 24

The Philanthropist | Athens | May 22-June 6
WHAT'S ON

The Philanthropist | Athens | May 22-June 6

Black Dot | Athens | May 11 – June 2
WHAT'S ON

Black Dot | Athens | May 11 – June 2

Medea | Athens | July 9-11
WHAT'S ON

Medea | Athens | July 9-11