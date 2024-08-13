The Suppliants | Epidaurus | August 23-24

The Karolos Koun Art Theater, in collaboration with Neos Kosmos Theater, will present Aeschylus’ “The Suppliants” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on August 23-24. Directed by Marianna Calbari, this adaptation of Aeschylus’ lone surviving play from his Danaid Tetralogy explores themes of asylum and female persecution. The performance features a chorus of 50 Danaides, highlighting the struggles of women seeking refuge and justice in a modern context. Tickets are available from 10 euros at aefestival.gr.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy