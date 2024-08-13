The Suppliants | Epidaurus | August 23-24
The Karolos Koun Art Theater, in collaboration with Neos Kosmos Theater, will present Aeschylus’ “The Suppliants” at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on August 23-24. Directed by Marianna Calbari, this adaptation of Aeschylus’ lone surviving play from his Danaid Tetralogy explores themes of asylum and female persecution. The performance features a chorus of 50 Danaides, highlighting the struggles of women seeking refuge and justice in a modern context. Tickets are available from 10 euros at aefestival.gr.