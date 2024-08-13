Little Islands Festival | Sikinos | August 29-31

The Little Islands Festival returns to Sikinos for its sixth outing from August 29 to 31 under the theme “Homo Narrans.” The event will explore Aegean narratives through a blend of visual, performing and digital arts. Highlights include a series of short documentaries and a podcast workshop by the Istorima Archives initiative, as well as film screenings such as Nikos Ziogas’ “Memento” and Stavros Psyllakis’ “Debt.” The festival will conclude with a musical event and farewell party at Kastro’s central square. Admission is free.

