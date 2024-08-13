DISFF47 | Drama | September 2-8
The Drama International Short Film Festival, Greece’s top destination for short-film enthusiasts, returns for its 47th edition from September 2-8, in the charming northern city of Drama. This premier festival highlights exceptional films from Greece and abroad, featuring competitions in National, International and Student categories. The weeklong event also includes masterclasses, panels and networking opportunities. Held across various venues, the festival offers online access for Greek viewers. For more information, visit dramafilmfestival.gr.