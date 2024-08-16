Kenny Barron Trio | Athens | December 2

Hot on the heels of his latest album release, “Beyond This Place,” legendary jazz pianist Kenny Barron returns to Athens after a decade, performing with his trio – featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa and Johnathan Blake – at the Pallas Theater (5 Voukourestiou). Barron, a NEA Jazz Master with over 60 years in the business, has been named by the Los Angeles Times “one of the top jazz pianists in the world” while Jazz Weekly calls him “The most lyrical piano player of our time.” Tickets start from 25 euros at more.com.

