The electronic dance music PRIMER festival returns for its fifth outing on September 7-8 at Water Plaza (Plateia Nero), Kallithea with headliners Sweden’s chart-topping Eric Prydz and Dutch legend Martin Garrix. This open-air waterfront venue will feature 20 hours of dance music across two stages. Tickets start from 45 euros at more.com.

