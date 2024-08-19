Colin Stetson | Athens | October 19 

WHAT'S ON

Canadian-American saxophonist Colin Stetson will perform in Greece for the first time on October 19 at Gazarte (34 Voutadon) as part of his tour supporting his upcoming solo album, “The Love It Took to Leave You.”

Known for his collaborations with artists like Bon Iver and Arcade Fire, Stetson’s innovative and emotionally charged performances on bass and alto saxophone have earned him global acclaim for redefining solo brass playing. Tickets start from 24 euros at more.com.

