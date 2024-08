The renowned Astana Ballet Theater and Symphony Orchestra present the rock ballet “Blind Forgiveness” in a world premiere at the Pallas Theater (5 Voukourestiou) on September 13-14. The performance is about all-forgiving love and the triumph of love over evil. Tickets start from 20 euros at more.com.

