Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica will bring their “Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour 2024” to Athens’ Lycabettus Theater on September 16. Known for blending classical orchestration with Metallica’s heavy metal sound, Apocalyptica promises an unforgettable performance in the stunning open-air venue. Tickets priced from 39 to 47 euros are available at more.com.

