After two breathtaking performances last year, the duo comprising legendary Greek singer and laouto player George Xylouris (aka Psarogiorgis) and Australian drummer Jim White is returning to Temple (17 Iakchou) on September 3. They are recognized worldwide for the uniqueness of their sound: a fusion of jazz and Greek folk music. Tickets start from 20 euros at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy