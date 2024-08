The sixth Messolonghi by Locals Festival will take place in the “Sacred Town” between August 30 and September 1. The festival features art exhibitions, dance and cooking lessons, as well as archaeological tours, traditional Greek music nights, and boat trips on the historic town’s stunning lagoons. For more information, visit messolonghibylocals.com.

