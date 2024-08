The duo of legendary Greek singer and laouto player George Xylouris (aka Psarogiorgis) and Australian drummer Jim White, is coming to Xylouris’ home island for a mystifying performance in the Ideon Antron cave on Psiloritis Mountain on August 31. Eight years since their last performance on Crete, they are returning to the land that inspired them and where the heart of their music lies. Tickets start from 12 euros at more.com.

