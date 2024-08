The annual airshow Athens Flying Week returns for its 12th consecutive year at Tanagra Air Base, some 60 km from Athens, on September 14-15. Visitors will be able to witness the takeoffs and landings of famous aircraft, enjoy a spectacular airshow, and take pictures with the planes, helicopters, and pilots at the largest static aircraft display in recent years. For more information, visit athensflyingweek.gr. Tickets can be purchased at more.com.

