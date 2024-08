The Gaitis-Simossi Museum, dedicated to the works of renowned painter Yannis Gaitis and sculptor Gabriella Simossi, will officially open on the island of Ios on September 14. Gaitis, one of Greece’s most significant contemporary artists, had a deep love for Ios, which served as his personal retreat. The president of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, is expected to inaugurate the museum. For more information, visit gaitis-simossi-museum.org.

