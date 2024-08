Progressive rock legends Pavlov’s Dog return to Athens after five years for another electrifying performance at Kyttaro Live Club on September 10. With a career spanning over 50 years, Pavlov’s Dog has made a lasting impact on rock music. Their performance will feature a mix of classics and new tracks. Tickets start from 28 euros at more.com

