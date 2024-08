One of the hottest names in electronic music, Indira Paganotto, is coming to Athens for a set at Bolivar Beach Bar (Poseidonos Avenue) on August 31. Known for her signature groovy techno sounds, the Spanish DJ has performed at some of the world’s biggest festivals, including Awakenings, Tomorrowland, and Amnesia Ibiza. Tickets start from 25 euros at more.com