Ghostly Kisses | Athens | October 4

Ghostly Kisses, the musical project of French-Canadian artists Margaux Sauve and Louis-Etienne Santais, is coming to Athens for the first time with a performance at Gagarin 205 (Liosion 205) on October 4. With over 100 million streams, Ghostly Kisses has become one of pop’s hottest acts. Their hits, including “The City Holds My Heart,” “Empty Note” and “Where Do Lovers Go?” have garnered them fans worldwide. In addition to their hits, they will also play songs from their upcoming album. Tickets start from 24 euros at more.com.

