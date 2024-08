Legendary Greek composer and conductor Stavros Xarchakos teams up with renowned singers Miltos Paschalidis, Dimitris Basis and Iro Saia, along with a large orchestra of top soloists, to play his timeless melodies at Alsos Theater (Pedion tou Areos) on October 3.Tickets start from 10 euros at more.com

