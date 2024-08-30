Water Abandons Itself | Athens | September 5 – October 12

The A.Antonopoulou Art gallery (20 Aristofanous, aaart.gr) will showcase “Water Abandons Itself – Gold Takes Life Over,” a solo exhibition of works by Athens-based artist Stefania Strouza, curated by Marina Fokidis. Inspired by Canadian poet Anne Carson’s themes of life and myth, the exhibit features delicate materials and fragmented forms to explore the symbolic Golden Fleece and its commentary on transformation and survival amid today’s environmental challenges. Entrance is free.

