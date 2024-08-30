WHAT'S ON

Water Abandons Itself | Athens | September 5 – October 12

Water Abandons Itself | Athens | September 5 – October 12

The A.Antonopoulou Art gallery (20 Aristofanous, aaart.gr) will showcase “Water Abandons Itself – Gold Takes Life Over,” a solo exhibition of works by Athens-based artist Stefania Strouza, curated by Marina Fokidis. Inspired by Canadian poet Anne Carson’s themes of life and myth, the exhibit features delicate materials and fragmented forms to explore the symbolic Golden Fleece and its commentary on transformation and survival amid today’s environmental challenges. Entrance is free.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A Life of Loss | Hydra | August 3-31
WHAT'S ON

A Life of Loss | Hydra | August 3-31

McCabe’s land of dreams | Athens | To September 8
WHAT'S ON

McCabe’s land of dreams | Athens | To September 8

1974 & 1944: Celebrating freedom | Athens | To October 28
WHAT'S ON

1974 & 1944: Celebrating freedom | Athens | To October 28

Cyprus 1974: Never forget | Athens | July 25 – December 31
WHAT'S ON

Cyprus 1974: Never forget | Athens | July 25 – December 31

Overloaded | Athens | July 28 – August 18
WHAT'S ON

Overloaded | Athens | July 28 – August 18

Magic Mirror | Hydra | To July 21
WHAT'S ON

Magic Mirror | Hydra | To July 21