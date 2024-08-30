Space of Togetherness | Athens | September 9 – October 20

WHAT'S ON

The nonprofit cultural organization NEON (neon.org.gr) presents its latest group exhibition “Space of Togetherness” at the National Theater Drama School (52 Pireos). Curated by NEON Director Elina Kountouri, the show tackles urgent global issues such as racism, social mobility and migrant rights, examining their impact on daily life. Featuring thought-provoking works by diverse artists and collectives, the exhibition offers free admission and a vibrant cultural experience.

Exhibition

