A Report to an Academy | Athens | September 4-11

The Theater of the No (3 Konstantinou Paleologou) presents “A Report to an Academy,” a gripping adaptation of Franz Kafka’s short story by acclaimed German director Gabriele Jakobi. Featuring US actor Robert McNamara as Red Peter, the play delves into the transformation of an ape into a man, exploring themes of free will, animal rights and vegetarianism. The limited engagement runs September 3, 4, 10 and 11, following its successful runs in Washington, Prague and Berlin. Tickets cost 15 euros from more.com.

