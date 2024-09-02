WHAT'S ON

Mediterranean Soundwaves | Athens | September 7

The City of Athens Serafio Complex (144 Pireos) will host the event series Mediterranean Soundwaves, featuring rising Italian DJ System Olympia. Known for her vibrant blend of electronica, disco and house, Olympia will light up the dancefloor alongside local DJs Lex x Chevy and Mister Enarto x Papaioannou. The evening begins with aperitivo and authentic Neapolitan pizza from Pizza Dough, and includes a “Mediterranean Style” vinyl pop-up by Mono Record Store. Tickets are priced at 10 to 15 euros from more.com.

Music

