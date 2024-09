French pop opera star Emma Shapplin will captivate audiences at Athens’ Odeon of Herodes Atticus on September 20. For one night only, the soprano will perform her signature mix of classical and contemporary music, joined by her French band and a grand classical choir. Expect a powerful show featuring beloved hits and dramatic opera arias by Puccini. Tickets are available from 20 to 85 euros from more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy