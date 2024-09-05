WHAT'S ON

Temporal Transferences | Athens | September 12 – October 12

Temporal Transferences | Athens | September 12 – October 12

Roma Gallery (5 Roma, roma-gallery.com) presents “Temporal Transferences,” featuring French poet and artist Jean Cocteau’s reflective paintings alongside new works by French artist Mylene Jampanoi. Cocteau’s art explores the boundary between reality and fantasy through mirrored forms, while Jampanoi’s pieces blend mythological and modernist influences, reflecting her South of France roots. The exhibition also includes ceramics and drawings, highlighting the artists’ diverse practices. Together, their work offers a poetic and intense exploration of identity and perception. Entrance is free.

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Space of Togetherness | Athens | September 9 – October 20
WHAT'S ON

Space of Togetherness | Athens | September 9 – October 20

Water Abandons Itself | Athens | September 5 – October 12
WHAT'S ON

Water Abandons Itself | Athens | September 5 – October 12

Gaitis-Simossi Museum | Ios | September 14
WHAT'S ON

Gaitis-Simossi Museum | Ios | September 14

A Life of Loss | Hydra | August 3-31
WHAT'S ON

A Life of Loss | Hydra | August 3-31

McCabe’s land of dreams | Athens | To September 8
WHAT'S ON

McCabe’s land of dreams | Athens | To September 8

1974 & 1944: Celebrating freedom | Athens | To October 28
WHAT'S ON

1974 & 1944: Celebrating freedom | Athens | To October 28