Temporal Transferences | Athens | September 12 – October 12
Roma Gallery (5 Roma, roma-gallery.com) presents “Temporal Transferences,” featuring French poet and artist Jean Cocteau’s reflective paintings alongside new works by French artist Mylene Jampanoi. Cocteau’s art explores the boundary between reality and fantasy through mirrored forms, while Jampanoi’s pieces blend mythological and modernist influences, reflecting her South of France roots. The exhibition also includes ceramics and drawings, highlighting the artists’ diverse practices. Together, their work offers a poetic and intense exploration of identity and perception. Entrance is free.