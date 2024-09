Marina Satti performs during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmo, Sweden. [Sarah Louise Bennett/Eurovision]

Marina Satti brings her electrifying live show to the Lycabettus Theater on Sunday. Fresh off her Eurovision success with “Zari,” Satti blends pop, ethnic and urban sounds, captivating audiences with her innovative approach. This Athens performance promises a dynamic mix of Balkan rhythms, trap beats and traditional instruments, offering a unique, high-energy experience. Tickets cost 20 euros from ticketservices.gr.