Maria Callas | Athens | September 15

The Maria Callas Museum (44 Mitropoleos) will pay homage to the brilliant soprano on the anniversary of her death in 1977 on September 15 by offering a free concert directly opposite the museum and reduced general admission to its exhibition spaces. The concert, to take place in Mitropoleos Square (45 Mitropoleos), consists of principal musicians from the Athens Municipality Symphony Orchestra known as the ARUNDOS woodwind trio: Kostas Giovanni playing the oboe, Grammenos Chalkias on the clarinet and Ioannis Evangelatos on bassoon. They will be performing works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Ibert. General admission to the museum costs 7 euros from more.com. There will be free guided tours of the museum on September 18 and 25 at noon and free entry to the museum will be available on September 29 from 5 to 8 p.m.

