Crafts of the Sea | Athens | To September 21

“Crafts of the Sea,” a Cycladic seafaring history exhibition, has reopened at the Goethe Institute in Athens (14-16 Omirou) until September 21. The first exhibition of the Archipelagos Network in Athens, curated by Maurizio Borriello and Jacob Moe and supported by the Costas M. Lemos Foundation, traces the connections between Cycladic seafaring communities of the past and present. It focuses on five Cycladic islands – Amorgos, Koufonisia, Paros, Santorini and Syros – through archival and contemporary photographic, audio and audiovisual material. As part of the exhibition, on September 11, there will be a series of guided tours and a program of outdoor screenings in the atrium of the Goethe Institute. Admission is free.