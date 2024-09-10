WHAT'S ON

Crafts of the Sea | Athens | To September 21

Crafts of the Sea | Athens | To September 21

“Crafts of the Sea,” a Cycladic seafaring history exhibition, has reopened at the Goethe Institute in Athens (14-16 Omirou) until September 21. The first exhibition of the Archipelagos Network in Athens, curated by Maurizio Borriello and Jacob Moe and supported by the Costas M. Lemos Foundation, traces the connections between Cycladic seafaring communities of the past and present. It focuses on five Cycladic islands – Amorgos, Koufonisia, Paros, Santorini and Syros – through archival and contemporary photographic, audio and audiovisual material. As part of the exhibition, on September 11, there will be a series of guided tours and a program of outdoor screenings in the atrium of the Goethe Institute. Admission is free.

 
 
Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rob Putseys | Athens | To September 18
WHAT'S ON

Rob Putseys | Athens | To September 18

Temporal Transferences | Athens | September 12 – October 12
WHAT'S ON

Temporal Transferences | Athens | September 12 – October 12

Space of Togetherness | Athens | September 9 – October 20
WHAT'S ON

Space of Togetherness | Athens | September 9 – October 20

Water Abandons Itself | Athens | September 5 – October 12
WHAT'S ON

Water Abandons Itself | Athens | September 5 – October 12

Gaitis-Simossi Museum | Ios | September 14
WHAT'S ON

Gaitis-Simossi Museum | Ios | September 14

A Life of Loss | Hydra | August 3-31
WHAT'S ON

A Life of Loss | Hydra | August 3-31