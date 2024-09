The Flame Festival will transform the old OSY bus depot in Athens into a lively food party from September 12 to 15. The event will feature a wide range of dishes, from juicy burgers to unique ethnic flavors and traditional recipes with a modern twist. Guests can also enjoy live music from top DJs. Tickets cost 15 euros and are available at more.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy