Jazzet | Athens | September 13-15

The Jazzet Festival, the 1st Hellenic International Jazz Festival, debuts this Friday at the Petra Theater in Petroupoli. The three-day event aims to become an annual celebration featuring Greek and international jazz artists, who this year will include Arild Andersen, Paul Wertico and Lefteris Christofis. It also includes jazz dance performances, a photography exhibition, and booths for music schools and record labels. Ticket pre-sale starts from 12 euros at ticketservices.gr.

