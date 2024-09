A century after the birth of Leonid Kogan, one of the greatest violinists of all time, three renowned violinists Leonidas Kavakos, Viktoria Mullova and Augustin Hadelich will come together to pay tribute to his legacy. Accompanied by the Cluj Philharmonic Orchestra, they will perform three concerts at the Thessaloniki Music Hall from October 1 to 6. Tickets start from 15 euros at more.com.

