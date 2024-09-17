Acting How? | Athens | September 21
The theater group Acting How? launches the new season with an open presentation of its work and courses on Saturday at noon in Kerameikos. Since 2013, the group has built up a safe environment for creation, in which the unique free expression of each participant is explored with a focus on a variety of acting techniques. This year meetings will take place every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. The courses start on October 5 and end at the beginning of June. To participate, pre-registration is required via email at [email protected]. For more details, visit www.actinghow.com.