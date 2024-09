The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (365 Syngrou Avenue, snfcc.org) hosts its third annual Green Weekend September 21 to 22, focusing on the Green City. The two-day event offers visitors the chance to explore open-air spaces and gardens while learning about sustainability and environmental protection. Admission is free.

