Nefeli Publishing is hosting the group exhibition “Empty Chairs” at S22 (22 Smolenski) as part of the Year of Giannis Skarimpas, marking 40 years since the Greek author’s death. Contemporary artists explore Skarimpas’ themes through visual art. The exhibition features artwork alongside manuscripts from his archive. Admission is free.

