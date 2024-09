The English pop-rock band Starsailor is set to perform live in Greece, with two upcoming shows: one at Mylos Club in Thessaloniki (56 Georgiou Andreou) on October 31, followed by a concert at Gazarte in Athens (34 Voutadon) on November 1. The outfit’s music left its mark on the 2000s pop rock scene, with memorable hits including “Four to the Floor,” “Alcoholic” and “Poor Misguided Fool.” Tickets start from 28 euros at more.com.

