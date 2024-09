The Athens Coffee Festival returns to Technopolis (100 Pireos) from September 28 to 30, offering another exciting event for java enthusiasts. The festival will feature over 120 premium brands and microroasteries from around the world. It will also include stand-up comedy shows, DJ sets, and live concerts. Tickets cost 5 euros per day at more.com.

