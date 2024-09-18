WHAT'S ON

Gauguin & Cezanne | Athens | November 2 – January

Gauguin & Cezanne | Athens | November 2 – January

Two paintings from the National Gallery in London, “Landscape with Poplars” by Paul Cezanne and “Still Life with Vase” by Paul Gauguin, will go on display on the first floor of the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation Museum in Athens (13 Eratosthenous) on November 2 until January 2025. The Goulandris Foundation has organized a 30-minute thematic guided tour every weekend from November 2 to 24 to provide Greek audiences with an in-depth view of the two works. Tickets cost 16 euros. For more information, visit goulandris.gr.

